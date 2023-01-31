This is how the teachers' strike on February 1 will affect schools across Wigan borough

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) in England and Wales are taking industrial action on Wednesday, the first of seven days of strikes in February and March.

The strikes follow failed talks on Monday afternoon between Education Secretary Gillian Keegan and the general secretaries of unions representing teachers and headteachers, which had hoped to resolve the pay dispute which threatens disruption to more than 23,000 schools this week.

Newfold Primary in Orrell is among the schools set to be closed on Wednesday when teachers go on strike

The action coincides with strikes being held by university lecturers, train drivers, civil servants, bus drivers and security guards, with Wigan Trades Council holding a rally in Wigan town centre on the same day.

Seven schools in the borough have confirmed they will be fully shut on Wednesday, while there will be partial closures at a further 39 schools, according to Wigan Council.

School closures

Fred Longworth High School is the only secondary school currently confirmed to be fully closed, along with Newfold, St Bernadette's, St Thomas', Atherton St George’s, Leigh St Mary's and St William's primary schools.

There will be partial closures at these high schools: Standish, Newbridge Learning Community, Outwood Academy Hindley, St Peter's, St John Fisher, The Deanery, Shevington, Golborne, Dean Trust Rose Bridge and Lowton.

Primary schools facing partial closures are: Hindley All Saints, Marsh Green, Parklee, Christ Church, Millbrook, Worsley Mesnes, St Catharine's, St Thomas’ in Leigh, Leigh Central, Ince CE, St Aidan's, Woodfield, Chowbent, Lowton St Catherine's, St Thomas’, Wigan St Andrew's, St Peter's, St John's Mosley Common, Meadowbank, Garrett Hall, Rowan Tree, St Paul's, Leigh St Peter’s, Britannia Bridge, St Paul's, Leigh CE, St Patrick's, Beech Hill and St Cuthbert's.

Schools remaining open

Wigan Council says three high schools will be fully open as usual. They are: St Edmund Arrowsmith, Byrchall and Atherton.