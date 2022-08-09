This year is the first since 2019 that GCSE, AS and A-Level students have sat summer exams due to the disruption caused by the Covid pandemic.

When will pupils get their GCSE results?

GCSE results day will be on Thursday, August 25. Schools and colleges will let pupils know how to collect their results. In most instance pupils will be able to go to their school or college and collect their results in person and get advice and support from their teachers if necessary. Alternatively, they can make arrangements to receive them via email or another means by speaking to their school.

Thousands of teenagers in Wigan are eagerly awaiting their GCSE and A-Level results

When will students get A level and AS level results?

A level and AS level results will be available on Thursday, August 18. Schools and colleges will let students know how they should collect their results. Often it will involve popping into school or college – and students may wish to do this to get help and support from their teachers – although results can be mailed to students and opened at home or sent via email. Results will also be available to access on UCAS from 8am.

When will results from other vocational and technical qualifications (VTQs) like BTECs be available?

Results for Level 3 VTQs which are used for progression in a similar way to A levels will be issued on or just before A level results day (Thursday, August 18) and results for Level 2 and below VTQs which are used for progression in a similar way to GCSEs will be issued on or just before GCSE results day (Thursday, August 25). Other VTQ results will be issued throughout the year as usual.

What time will results be available from?

Pupils/students will be able to pick up their results in person from their school anytime after 8am.

How will students know collection details?