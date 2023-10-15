The Educate Awards trophies

For over a decade, the awards have shone a spotlight on the education sector, showcasing the work of schools and colleges that are continually delivering an outstanding education and supporting young people to reach their full potential.

St Peter’s Catholic High School in Orrell was shortlisted for "Outstanding Commitment to Sport in Secondary School", St Wilfrid’s CE Primary Academy in Standish for "Most Inspirational Primary School", while Jonathan Miller from Standish Community High School made the Teacher of the Year shortlist.

Judges commended St Peter’s strong ties with local and amateur professional clubs, in addition to student, Jack, who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, whose impressive leadership of the Year 8 rugby team has led to great success.

St Wilfrid’s was praised for its continuous striving for excellence, focusing on its carefully curated extracurricular offer and "cultural capital" that allows children to create and draw on shared experiences that may be outside of the economic ability for some.

Jonathan Miller of Standish Community High School, was shortlisted by judges after being described as having an "immense" impact on the students of Standish, delivering outstanding results and the "very highest levels of achievement" for many.

The awards, in partnership with ASL and Ricoh, are the largest education awards in the region and will return to the iconic Liverpool Cathedral on Friday, November 17.

Kim O’Brien, founder of the Educate Awards, said: “A massive congratulations to St Peter’s Catholic High School, St Wilfrid’s Church of England Primary Academy, and Jonathan Miller from Standish Community High School for making this year’s shortlist.

“This year we received a record number of entries which made the judges’ job tougher than ever before. It is no mean feat making it this far and so every school and college on the shortlist should be extremely proud.”