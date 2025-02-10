A Wigan school which has stood empty for almost two years is to be given a new lease of life.

Our Lady Immaculate RC Primary in Bryn was issued with a closure notice in October 2022 due to “financial pressure” and “falling pupil numbers.”

It was the second school ordered to close by Wigan Council in the space of a few months.

The decision to shut down came after a period of consultation which saw strong opposition from 234 people with only five in support of closure.

Since its doors closed in the summer of 2023, the building has remained vacant and was put up for rent.

But it is now being leased and transformed into a special educational needs and disability (SEND) school by Polaris Community, providing a much-needed resource for children in the area with additional needs.

Still owned by the Archdiocese of Liverpool, Polaris is renovating the building and will offer therapeutic spaces, carefully designed classrooms and community spaces to support the learning of the students.

When completed, the school will provide outdoor SEND-friendly spaces including a sensory garden, play field and outdoor adventure equipment.

Head of Organic Growth and Polaris, Loren Cahill

It will be renamed Martha H School, to honour Wigan’s first female councillor, Martha Hogg, who was also a midwife and is considered a significant woman in Britain’s feminist history.

Loren Cahill, the head of organic growth at Polaris said: “The changes we’re making to the school building will breathe a new lease of life into it while providing an incredible provision for children with ASD, ADHD, FASD, and other needs like anxiety or communication and interaction needs.

“Polaris is a specialist education provider and we’re glad that we can bring this school back to Wigan and the surrounding areas, providing new jobs and a beautiful space to learn for children who may find a mainstream environment challenging.”

Fr John Gorman, parish priest at Our Lady’s Church said: “We are pleased that the former Our Lady Immaculate Primary School site has been leased to a SEN provider.

“Throughout the process of the lease, we wanted to ensure that the new occupier would provide a beneficial service to the community, I’m certain the SEN provider will provide important education support to local children.”

Polaris is now recruiting new staff, including a head teacher, to support the pupils and the new school will have the capacity to host 42 children aged between five - 18 and is expected to open in late spring this year.

There will be an open day in the coming months for prospective parents to attend the school and speak with Polaris about the new school provision.

All schools run by Polaris are graded Good or Outstanding by Ofsted.

The organisation, which is one of the largest children’s services providers in the UK, will work closely with the local authority to ensure the needs of SEND children in the area are being met and parents and foster parents interested in the area can contact the school directly for more information.