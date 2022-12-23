Wigan Council delivered five BMX bikes to St Patrick’s Catholic Primary which will allow pupils to enjoy itss purpose-built track in the new term.

This comes after the track could not be enjoyed during lunch and break times, following bikes being stolen from the school’s bike shed last year.

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for environmental services, planning and transport, said: “Our team were told about this theft when they visited the school in September, when Dr Bike completed 40 free bike repairs.

The Council’s team has also delivered five new locks to keep the new bikes safe

“This helped get the kids’ bikes back up to scratch ahead of Bikeability at the school, a national programme to help children feel safe and confident to cycle to school and enjoy cycling in their free time.

“I’m really delighted that we were able to replace these five BMX bikes, and help students get back on their track and have fun.”

Bikeability has provided more than four million children across the country with training to have the confidence to navigate their local roads on two wheels.

Additionally cycling has the ability to help save the planet by saving fuel and allows us to keep healthy by increasing daily exercise.

Deputy headteacher Andrew McConnell said “We are really delighted that the council has been able to donate five BMX bikes to the school. It means our children can once again use and enjoy our BMX track, which is fantastic.

“Our children and parents really appreciate the Dr Bike visits, helping our families to have a safe and green way to get to school, and enabling children to have fun on their bikes. It was fantastic to see all the smiling faces during the visit. The team also gave helpful advice to both children and parents regarding bike care.”

Wigan Council provided St Patrick’s Catholic Primary Schoolwith BMX bikes that can be used on the school's purpose-built track

