St John Rigby College at Orrell and Winstanley College are among 16 North West institutions which will see National Education Union members staging a walk-out on Wednesday November 30.

In total there will be 77 sixth form centres across England taking industrial action on the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEU members voted to strike action in response to an “inadequate pay offer” from the Sixth Form Colleges Association (SFCA), which is well below inflation.

Winstanley College

A massive 88.5 per cent voted “yes” in the statutory ballot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NEU says that sixth form college teachers have seen a 20 per cent cut in real terms pay since 2010.

The SFCA’s offer would see most teachers receive a five per cent pay award, rising to 8.9 per cent for a small minority. NEU sixth form teachers have declared that “enough is enough” and are calling on the Secretary of State for Education to fully fund their pay demand of an inflation-plus rise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sixth form college teachers are specialist practitioners, who deliver high quality academic and vocational programmes through A Level, T Level and BTEC courses.

Peter Middleman, regional secretary of the National Education Union, said: “The Chancellor’s latest budget statement on November 17 did nothing to address the problems with historic low-pay and under-funding in the post-16 sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like in primary and secondary schools, dedicated professionals in sixth form colleges, who are preparing young people for the world of further study, vocational advancement and a challenging modern economy are being rewarded for their efforts with the largest real-terms pay cut in living memory and this is something our members are simply unwilling to tolerate from a government of millionaires and billionaires. The strength of the mandate for the strike speaks volumes: enough is enough”