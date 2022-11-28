Mark Powell was devastated to discover Lee Midgley, his partner of 17 years, had died at their home on November 12.

The 37-year-old had severe ADHD and other mental health issues, and is believed to have taken his own life.

Lee Midgley was a coach with Wigan Vipers cheerleading team

Mark said: “I want people to be more aware of mental health issues. It’s important to be kind, because you never know what people are going through.

"Even though people paint smiles on their face and make people laugh, it doesn’t mean they’re okay. It’s often those people battling the worst behind closed doors and they won’t speak up.”

Lee was a former pupil at Rose Bridge High School and grew up in Aspull and Ince, before moving to Salford after meeting Mark.

His father Tony Midgley, who died just three months ago, used to own Maximes nightclub in Wigan and Mr Earl’s Sports and Social Club in Ince.

Lee Midgley had been a coach at Wigan Vipers cheerleading team since 2016

Lee was a trained dancer and worked as a children’s entertainer on holiday parks, before becoming a coach with Wigan Vipers cheerleading team.

He had coached more than 100 children since 2016, leading them to victory in multiple competitions.

Dani Hunter, from Wigan Vipers, said he was an “incredible and passionate coach” and many people attended a memorial for him at the gym.

She said: “The news of Lee's passing has devastated us all, he was truly loved by his Vipers family and brought happiness to every one of our members past and present. He lit up every room and we all have such fond memories of him that we will cherish throughout our lives.

Lee Midgley with partner Mark Powell

“Lee will be missed by us all, not only as a coach, but a great friend as well.

"He will forever be remembered as our Dancing Queen.”

Lee worked as an IT trainer at Salford Royal Hospital and loved gaming, animals, dancing and music, especially Britney Spears.

Mark said: “He was someone who spoke to anyone in the street. He was happy, bubbly, empathetic and always made everyone laugh. He had a really annoying but charismatic laugh. He would speak to anyone – he was the complete opposite of me and that’s why we got on so well.”

Lee Midgley

But he said Lee was “suffering” behind closed doors and his mental health issues were misdiagnosed during his youth, meaning he only found out he had ADHD two years ago.

Lee was also devastated by the death of Mark’s mother last year and then his own dad’s death.

His sudden death has come as a huge shock to Mark and Lee’s family, including his mum, brother Dean and sister Ann-Marie.

They are now raising money for a funeral, with more than £2,000 donated so far.

Mark said: “He loved kids and teaching kids. I was going through boxes of sentimental things and there are so many cards from children thanking him for being the best entertainer and teacher. I wish he knew how much he was loved.

"People have been coming from everywhere, from years ago, who met him once, saying he made them laugh like they had never laughed before.”

Donations for Lee’s funeral can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/lee-joseph-midgley

