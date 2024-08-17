Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Visits to the virtual universe courtesy of Wigan Council are helping residents of all ages live happy and healthy lives, it has been claimed.

The council’s Digital Wigan teams are visiting community venues across the borough offering the opportunity to use virtual reality (VR) headsets.

Among the services on offer is a virtual kitchen that helps users plan and then cook healthy meal options and try out new recipes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, senior residents have been able to reminisce by visiting VR versions of much-loved holiday destinations.

Daniel and Eleanor Cunningham with Darcy, 10, Ebony, seven, Blake, one and Alex Yoxall and Ben Yoxall from Wigan Council

All residents, families or individuals are invited to join in with the next couple of sessions taking place at Higher Folds Community Centre on Monday, August 19, and Monday September 2, between midday and 2pm.

Coun Nazia Rehman, cabinet member for resources, finance and transformation, said: “There are so many additional resources the digital world can offer, and it is a priority for us to introduce them to our communities in a welcoming, educational and fun environment.

“Our Digital Wigan team are on hand to help anyone overcome any worries or barriers they might have to accessing the technology and to help people discover that having a go at VR can not only be enjoyable, but can offer lots of social benefits, such as building confidence and introducing new skills.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ebony has a go at VR with Wigan Council's Alex Yoxall

As part of an initiative with Be Well Wigan teams, guests can take away real recipe cards and purchase ingredients in the discounted food pantry at the community centre so that they can recreate the meals for real in their kitchens at home.

The VR headsets were also in demand at a Better Connected Community Fun Day at Bramble House in Worsley Hall earlier this month, where youngsters were queuing up to enter the magical world and try their hand at the latest game.

The Cunningham family; Daniel, Eleanor and Darcy,10, Ebony, seven and one-year-old Blake, were among those to try it out.

Daniel said: “It’s fantastic that everyone can have a go at community events like this, and it’s important because VR is already part of our lives and will become increasingly so in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s great that the team are making it accessible for the kids here today so that they can give it a go and try something new if they haven’t had that opportunity before.”

And it’s not just younger people who are making the most of the council’s Virtual Reality sessions.

The Digital Wigan team are frequent visitors to Wigan Athletic Community Trust's over-55s Extra Time group and recently introduced Betty, 92, and Carys, 77, to the virtual world.

The group were invited to choose places in the world to visit via the headsets and Betty, who had enjoyed fell walking in her younger years, chose to climb Loughrigg in the Lake District.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Betty said: “It was lovely, it’s taken me back 20 years. I couldn’t have done this sort of thing when I was young and I really, really enjoyed it.

"Who would have thought I’d go up Loughrigg again at 92? I just wanted to stay there.”

Carys, whose husband David now has dementia, also decided to use the opportunity to recreate a favourite memory.

She said: “My husband and I both had a go. I requested if we could see a lake in the village where we both grew up.

"We’ve not been able to go back there for a number of years. It was amazing. It brought back so many lovely memories.”

Local community groups are welcome to request a session with the Digital Wigan team and the VR equipment. Email [email protected]

To find out more about the work of the Digital Wigan Partnership and further opportunities offered, visit Wigan Council’s website at www.wigan.gov.uk/digitalwigan