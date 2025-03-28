West Lancashire College celebrates award winning students

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Lancashire College students recently participated in several prestigious competitions, including the AHT (Association of Hairdressers & Therapists) Northwest Competition Heats in Blackpool in February, the NCG Skills Competition at Carlisle College and The Lancashire Colleges’ Skills Competition held across two weeks in March at various colleges throughout Lancashire.

Students from Carpentry and Joinery, Bricklaying, Hairdressing, Art and Design, Beauty Therapy and Electrical joined fellow NCG students to demonstrate the exceptional skills they’ve developed throughout their course.

Among the standout achievements, Wiktoria, a Level 2 student, took 1st place in the Hairdressing category, while Nick, another Level 2 student, triumphed in the Electrical category.

At the AHT North West Competition in Blackpool, Hairdressing and Barbering students excelled, with the College claiming success in three categories. Kata, a Level 3 Hairdressing student, won 1st place in Feminine Evening Style, while Daniel, a Level 2 Barbering student, secured 3rd place in Barbering Creative Masculine Cut and Finish. Anthony, a Level 2 Barbering student, also joined his peer in being awarded 3rd place in Masculine Beard Cutting.

Emma Forgie, one of the Hairdressing Lecturers at the College expressed her pride and said, “We are incredibly proud of our students who showcased their talent and dedication at the AHT Competitions. Securing a 1st place win and two 3rd place finishes is a fantastic achievement that reflects their hard work and passion for the industry. Our ambition for excellence continues to grow as shown by our outstanding results across numerous competitions this year. We now look forward to the AHT National Finals on Monday 12th May, where we expect our students to shine again.”

The College was also thrilled to participate in The Lancashire Colleges’ Skills Competition, where students displayed their remarkable skills and knowledge. The College hosted the Digital competition in which their T Level students won 1st place, T Level Health students secured 2nd place at Blackburn College and T Level Early Years Education students Aimee and Jess earned a Medallion of Excellence award at Burnley College. Hairdressing student Millie took 2nd place and Beauty Therapy student Amelia achieved 3rd place at Blackpool and The Fylde College. Engineering students excelled at Runshaw College, securing 2nd place, while Motor Vehicle students Leo and Niamh were also recognised, with Leo earning 3rd place and Niamh receiving a Medallion of Excellence at Accrington & Rossendale College. During the final part of the competition, Henry proudly received the Rising Star award for Construction at Preston College.

Lisa Hoseason, Deputy Principal of West Lancashire College said, “Every single student who represented our college over the past month or so, has made us incredibly proud, showcasing their exceptional skills and knowledge they’ve gained during their studies. We’re confident that their tutors share in the joy of those remarkable achievements.”

You can find out more about studying at West Lancashire College on their website: www.westlancs.ac.uk or contact their Course Enquiries team on 01695 52300 / [email protected]