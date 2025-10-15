West Lancashire College celebrates T Level students this October!

13th-17th October is T Level Week and West Lancashire College is proud to be marking this moment as they celebrate the success of their T Level students.

The College launched T Levels in September 2023 and have a number of incredible courses to choose from: Management and Administration (Business) Level 3, Digital Software Development (Digital) Level 3, Early Years Educator (Education and Childcare) Level 3 and Supporting The Adult Nursing Team (Health) Level 3.

T Levels are two-year courses that young people can take following their GCSEs. Broadly equivalent in size to three A Levels and accruing UCAS points, T Levels are developed in collaboration with employers to ensure that students will be equipped with the skills they need. They offer a mixture of classroom learning and ‘on the job’ experience, with at least 45 days spent on an industry placement with an employer. With a T Level, students can progress straight into skilled work, higher level study or an Apprenticeship.

T Level students from West Lancashire College have achieved some amazing results and are progressing into various destinations, with some going straight into the workplace such as at Station House Nursery School, others going into degree level study including Edge Hill University and The University of Salford, whilst some are embarking on an Apprenticeship with organisations including St Raphael’s Dentist. The College are very much looking forward to following their future successes as they progress in their careers.

To celebrate T Level Week, the College are showcasing their current and alumni students on Facebook and Instagram and they encourage other education providers to get involved with #TLevelsWeek

For more information on the T Level courses offered at West Lancashire College, please visit https://www.westlancs.ac.uk/apply-now/t-levels/ or contact their enquiries team directly on [email protected] / 01695 52300.