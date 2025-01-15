West Lancashire College Retains ‘Good’ Ofsted Rating

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Lancashire College has retained a rating of ‘Good’ from Ofsted following a full inspection of NCG colleges in November 2024.

Our purpose/mission is to enable social mobility and economic prosperity through the provision of an outstanding learner experience, supported by meaningful collaboration and partnerships which connect learners to exceptional opportunities.

We are pleased that our Overall Effectiveness continues to reflect the consistent good standard of education delivered by colleagues and our valued partners that will help us achieve our goal of insert line around meeting local priorities.

We have also made significant progress in many areas, most notably our apprenticeships provision. The inspection team stated that “leaders and managers have taken substantial steps to improve apprenticeship provision across the group. Apprenticeships are now of good quality and are aligned closely to local and regional priorities.”

Under Ofsted’s new inspection framework we were also assessed for the first time on how well we meet local, regional and national skills needs, including how we work in partnership with stakeholders. The report highlights how we engage effectively with a wide range of stakeholders across the region, how we consider regional priorities when planning curriculum within colleges, and how in most curriculum areas, stakeholders are involved in the design, implementation and delivery of the curriculum.

The report highlights many positives about our college, including:

Learners and apprentices make good progress in the development of new knowledge, skills and behaviours.

Learners and apprentices enjoy being part of the diverse and inclusive college communities at each of the college sites. They value studying in college environments where there are high levels of mutual respect and where learners and staff are approachable and openly support and care for each other.

Learners and apprentices feel safe and know how to keep themselves and others safe at their colleges, at work and during online training.

Most learners benefit from valuable experience of the workplace and the world of work.

Most learners progress to positive and sustained destinations on completion of their programmes such as further study or employment.

Lisa Hoseason, Deputy Principal of West Lancashire College, said: “I am delighted to retain our rating of ‘Good’ from Ofsted, which demonstrates our commitment to our learners and the communities of West Lancashire. I am particularly proud that learners feel safe on our campus and enjoy being part of our diverse community, and that our work with valued partners and stakeholders across the region to meet skills needs has been recognised by the inspection team. As a team we are committed to providing education that will help our learners to succeed right here in West Lancashire and create a skilled and talented workforce for the future.” Liz Bromley, CEO of NCG commented: “This is a positive result that reflects the hard work and dedication of colleagues and partners across the country to deliver high-quality education and opportunities that can transform lives. I am pleased that the report highlights the continuous improvements we have made as a Group since our last Ofsted inspection, particularly in our apprenticeships provision and in the work we have done to ensure we meet local and regional skills needs by putting employers and stakeholders at the centre of our curriculum development. As an ambitious organisation we will continue to strive for outstanding education for the benefit of our learners and the communities we serve, which are at the heart of our organisation.”

Read West Lancashire College Ofsted Report in full on the Government website. Or if you would like to find out more about becoming a student at West Lancashire College go to their website, contact the college direct on 01695 5300, or email the enquiries team.