West Lancashire College students shine in Numeracy Week celebrations

West Lancashire College proudly celebrated the success of its students during Numeracy Week, which took place from 7th-11th October 2024.

The week-long event engaged students in a variety of activities aimed at enhancing their numeracy skills and providing an understanding of how it links with their chosen course.

Students involved worked on a variety of tasks including Early Years Education researching nursery rhymes that connect to numeracy, Beauty Therapy students worked on filing nail tips into various shapes, lengths and angles, Public Services utilized numerical skills for outdoor activities that focused on map reading, coordination and grid references. As the week progressed, Bricklaying students engaged with the Brick Double-Domino effect, Social Sciences used numeracy to assess vital statistics, Business T Level researched businesses with the highest enterprise numbers and Digital T Level students collaborated to decode hexadecimal code into English characters.

Alex Huskisson, Adult Skills Manager said, “Numeracy Week at West Lancashire College is a great opportunity to shine a spotlight on the importance of maths skills, not only in academic success but also in the workplace. Whether in vocational programmes or employment, being able to see and apply the link between maths and real-world tasks is a highly valued skill by employers. Our tutors already do a fantastic job of integrating these skills into daily lessons, but explicitly highlighting them helps to make these connections even clearer, ensuring students are fully prepared for the demands of their future careers.”

Numeracy Week effectively highlighted the critical role of math skills, not only for academic success but also in the student’s future workplace. Whether in vocational programs or professional settings, the ability to connect math with real-world tasks is a highly valued skill among employers.

The curriculum tutors of West Lancashire College excel in integrating these skills into everyday lessons and by explicitly emphasizing them, they help students make clear connections, ensuring they are well-prepared for the demands of their future careers.

If you would like to find out more about West Lancashire College and the opportunities available, please contact the college directly on 01695 52300, email [email protected] or go to westlancs.ac.uk