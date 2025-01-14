West Lancashire College welcomes community to Open Event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Lancashire College invite members of the local community to join them on Monday 3rd February from 4.30pm until 7pm for their first Open Event of the 2025 year.

As an award-winning college, the College offers a diverse range of study programmes that have been designed to cater to school leavers and adults alike. With courses including BTECs, Technical, T Levels, Apprenticeships and Advanced Level 3 programmes, with options from Bricklaying to Hairdressing and Engineering to Social Sciences, there is a course for everyone no matter what your career aspiration.

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to tour the college’s exceptional facilities, including newly refurbished digital suites, featuring state-of-the-art computer technology, a mock hospital ward, designed for Health and Social Care students, as well as a simulated nursery environment tailored for Early Years Education students, plus many more fabulous teaching spaces.

Attendees can also learn about the college’s fully funded national and international educational trips. In Summer 2024, students travelled on all expenses paid for trips to Malta, Cyprus and Austria to undertake industry placements, gaining hands-on experience in real-life settings. Students had an unforgettable time, which you can find out more about during the Open Event. This summer students are off on their travels once again to Spain, Germany, Cyprus and Malta!

Gareth Sutton, Vice Principal of West Lancashire College said, “I’m extremely proud of our college, our dedicated staff and the remarkable achievements of our students. With the recent investment into our facilities combined with our excellent teaching, learning and support, there has never been a better time to join us. Whatever your future goals may be; university, full-time employment or an Apprenticeship, we’d love to see you on Monday 3rd February to help guide you through your next steps.”

The college invites anyone to pop along to the Open Event on Monday 3rd February from 4.30pm until 7pm. You can register your free place on their Event Brite page or contact the college direct on 01695 52300 / [email protected]