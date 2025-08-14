Hundreds of young Wigan lives were put on new educational or career paths as teens received their A-levels, B-TEC and T-level results.

It was a moment to savour for many and a reward for hard work as students now take their grades into careers, higher and further education or apprenticeships.

For some it meant reassessment of current ambitions.

The borough’s sixth form centres all declared themselves delighted with their students’ overall performance in a year as nationally the percentage of entries awarded top grades rose again, remaining above pre-pandemic levels.

Winstanley College Class of 2025

The overall pass rate at Winstanley College was 99 per cent. A hugely impressive 65 per cent of students achieved A* to B grades at A-level and 33 per cent achieved A*s.

In single vocational courses, 70 per cent achieved Distinction/Distinction* and in double vocational courses 94 per cent did the same.

The results top off an amazing year for the college, which was graded “Outstanding” in all areas by Ofsted last January.

Simon Lett was thrilled with his first results day as college principal, saying: “We are incredibly proud of our students for their outstanding achievements in this year’s results.

Wigan and Leigh College student Michael Bentham achieved an three A* grades and is off to The University of Manchester to study chemistry

"These grades reflect their hard work and perseverance, but also the unwavering support and expertise of our dedicated staff.

"As the Class of 2025 embark on the next chapter of their lives, we’re confident they’ll continue to thrive.

"We look forward to welcoming them into our ever-growing alumni community, where they can stay connected. Congratulations to all!”

Orrell St John Rigby College celebrated yet another exceptional year of examination results.

Deanery High School's Kody Calder who got As in maths, physics and chemistry and is going to read astrophysics at the University of Central Lancashire

Students achieved near-perfect pass rates, with an impressive 70 per cent securing a high grade (A*/A/B/Dist*/Dist).

Newly appointed principal, Paula Nolan shared her pride in this year’s cohort: “The distance our young people travel during their time at SJR is truly extraordinary.

"They leave us not only with outstanding academic results but also with the ambition and readiness to thrive in aspirational destinations. This year, our students have secured places on elite degree courses as well as highly sought-after apprenticeships with organisations including BAE Systems, Barclays, United Utilities, Wigan Council and Merseyside Police.

“Beyond the classroom, SJR students continue to thrive. From representing their country in national-level sports to leading community initiatives or winning Wigan’s Battle of the Bands. You can see from this that our students’ achievements go beyond life at the College.

This summer, the college proudly received the National Award for Careers and Skills from the Sixth Form Colleges Association, a recognition that highlights our commitment to preparing students for the future. Coupled with national acclaim for our pastoral support, SJR stands out as a college where students are empowered to exceed even their own expectations.”

Wigan and Leigh College once again outperformed national expectations, with 100 per cent of A-level and 98 per cent of T-level students achieving their qualifications, outperforming national data and placing themselves firmly on the pathway to their chosen destination.

This impressive performance also saw 88 per cent of A-level students and 75 per cent of T-level students achieve high grades. Students undertaking T-levels in design, surveying and planning for construction and those taking a T-level in education and early years achieved over 80 per cent high grades, smashing the national averages and maximising chances of securing prestigious degree apprenticeship vacancies.

Kathryn O’Neill, assistant principal and careers lead, said: “High grades are becoming so important in securing next steps, especially as we see more and more students wanting to progress to highly sought after apprenticeship routes.

"Many of our T-level learners have been highly successful in securing these opportunities especially in construction and engineering.”

Principal Anna Dawe said: “Our young people have shown once again the strength of academic and technical talent in our community.

"Some of the destinations our learners are progressing to are outstanding and they have bright futures ahead. We could not be prouder of their achievements.”

Astley St Mary’s RC High School also celebrated exceptional A-level and vocational success with 25 per cent of all grades awarded at A*/A or their equivalent, and over 50 per cent achieving A* to B or the equivalent.

Headteacher Denise Brahms said: “These outstanding results are a reflection of the talent, resilience, and commitment of our young people. Their success speaks volumes about their character and hard work, especially in the face of recent challenges. Natural ability alone is not enough, it must be nurtured and guided, and I am incredibly grateful to our staff for the unwavering academic and pastoral support they provide. These results open exciting doors for our students as they take their next steps toward university, training, or the world of work.”

Owen Rayner, director of sixth form added: “I’m incredibly proud of our Sixth Form students and the excellent outcomes they’ve achieved.

"At St Mary’s, we pride ourselves on being an inclusive and supportive community, offering 36 diverse subjects and qualifications to ensure every student finds the right pathway to success.

"Each result represents not only two years of hard work from the students but also the guidance and encouragement they’ve received throughout their journey.”

Students at The Deanery Sixth Form also celebrated another fantastic set of results. ]

Some 26 per cent of all grades were A*or A, an increase on last year. The BTEC pass rate was 100 per cent and the overall pass rate was 98 per cent.

S spokesperson said: “This is an exceptional performance from our hardworking students and we are immensely proud of them all.

"The results reflect the hard work of the students and staff alike.

"Each and every result will help to ensure successful futures for our students, the majority of whom will be continuing with their studies at university.

"The vast majority of students have already secured their first choice places at their chosen university. Many congratulations to all the Deanery students on their achievements!”