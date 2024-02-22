Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following a visit by the education watchdog in December, the local authority has maintained its “Good” rating.

The report credits Wigan Council with creating “a calm, supportive and inclusive learning environment for learners in which they flourish,” and states that “almost all learners achieve their qualifications and progress to further learning or work.”

Leader of Wigan Council, Coun David Molyneux said: “I’m pleased with the inspectors’ remarks and happy that our adult education service has been recognised.

“The team works incredibly hard to provide a varied programme of skills and training options based on upcoming job opportunities to ensure learners can progress onto further training or employment.”

The report describes tutors as “well-qualified and experienced in their vocational subject, using their subject knowledge and expertise to provide learners with activities that helps them gain new knowledge and apply new skills.”

Chair of the Adult Education Board Coun Dane Anderton said: “This result is testament to the hard work of our team who work incredibly hard to provide a varied education programme focussed on achieving the best outcomes for our learners.

"I’d like to thank them for their continued support and commitment.”

The inspectors also highlighted the service’s effective partnership working.

The report reads: “Leaders coherently plan an ambitious curriculum with a range of partners to produce a borough-wide combined course prospectus for adult learners.

“They work with the local further education college, training providers and the Department for Work and Pensions to provide clear pathways to further learning or into employment.”

It also states that: “Learners feel safe and know who to report any concerns to.

"They gain useful e-safety skills to help keep them safe when online.

Wigan’s Adult Learning and Skills programme aims to provide as many free courses for residents as possible.

Funded through Greater Manchester Combined Authority, the service offers a range of skills and learning from English and Maths to Health and Social care, in accessible venues across the borough, including libraries and community centres.