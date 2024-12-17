Wigan and Leigh College bosses are delighted to announce they have been accepted to join the prestigious National Skills Academy for Nuclear’s Nuclear Training Network.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It marks a significant milestone in the college’s commitment to delivering world-class education in the nuclear sector.

This achievement was commemorated with a plaque unveiling ceremony following an exclusive tour for dignitaries of the college’s Pagefield Campus, which houses the renowned Centre of Excellence in Engineering and Construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becoming members of NSAN helps to cement Wigan and Leigh College’s reputation as a leading education provider for nuclear education, equipping students with the skills and qualifications essential for thriving careers in the nuclear industry.

On tour of Centre of Excellence in Engineering at the Pagefield Campus

NSAN membership is an acknowledgement of the long-standing specialism that the institution has developed and is a platform which will allow it to align further its curriculum with the specific needs of the nuclear sector.

As a result students will benefit from industry-relevant training and up-to-date qualifications, positioning them as strong candidates in a competitive job market.

For being part of the Nuclear Training Network, the college gains access to a wealth of resources, including expert training programmes, partnerships, and upskilling opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bosses say these resources will enable the college to enhance continually its educational offerings and provide students with specialised skills to meet the demands of the growing nuclear industry.

Plaque unveiling

Ursula Hoyles, Head of Higher Education at Wigan and Leigh College, said: “We are delighted to have joined the NSAN, as it ensures our students are better prepared for careers in the nuclear industry. It’s also a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality, industry-specific training that meets national standards.”

Tricia Austin, Managing Director of NSAN, said: "Wigan and Leigh College’s commitment to providing high-quality training makes them an ideal addition to our Nuclear Training Network.

"Their membership highlights the college’s proactive approach in equipping students with the skills and knowledge needed for the nuclear sector, supporting the ongoing growth and success of the industry."

Joining the Nuclear Training Network strengthens Wigan and Leigh College’s mission to empower students with the expertise and confidence needed to thrive in the evolving nuclear sector.