Wigan and Leigh College set to host finals of the UK’s biggest skill competition

The UK’s top students and apprentices will be going for gold in the city region this autumn after being selected for hosting the competition.

The college will play host to finals in aircraft maintenance, electronic security systems, fire detection and alarm systems, health and social care, health and social care (foundation), industrial electronics and metal fabricator.

The Worldskills Championships

They will welcome students and apprentices from all over the UK competing on November 14, 15, 16 and 17.

The celebration of world-class skills will culminate in the announcement of the winners at a glittering awards ceremony on Friday November 17 at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall.

The news of the finals being held in Greater Manchester comes a week after Mayor Andy Burnham launched proposals for a Greater Manchester Baccalaureate (MBacc) to improve access to technical education courses in the region.

He said: “The WorldSkills UK competitions are a brilliant way for students and apprentices to develop their skills and push themselves to be the very best they can.

“We are working hard in Greater Manchester to create opportunities for young people to develop high-level technical skills. WorldSkills UK along with the idea of a Greater Manchester Baccalaureate for technical education are helping us achieve our ambitious plans to ensure young people in the city-region are given the tools they need to achieve their career aspirations.

“We are all really excited that we will be welcoming students and apprentices from across the UK to showcase the very best of their skills and inspire young people in the region.”

Chair of GMColleges and principal of Wigan and Leigh College, Anna Dawe, said: ‘‘GMColleges are delighted that the World Skills UK National Finals are coming to Greater Manchester in November and that we will be host venues.

“The nine further education colleges across Greater Manchester have long been strong supporters of World Skills UK and the strength of technical skills training has previously resulted in outstanding performances and proud medal winners.”

“We once again hope to fly the flag for the region and our students are already looking forward to competing in a ‘home’ competition.

“WorldSkills UK is a showcase of the very best technical skills so it is a cause for celebration that it is to be held in a city-region that is creating the first integrated technical education system. Our university and independent training provider partners are also hosting finals and together we hope to make this a competition to remember for young people and apprentices.”

The competitions are a seven-month process including regional heats and intensive training before stepping up to the ultimate test of the national finals in November. Young people are full of praise for the competitions with the vast majority (97 per cent) of previous entrants saying taking part improved their technical skills and 93 per cent saying they improved their personal and employability skills.