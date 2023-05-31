The theft was caught on CCTV in the Standishgate branch of Iceland, a woman with an eastern European accent engages 76-year-old Linda Fowler in conversation while her partner filches the envelope containing the cash which had been stowed in the bag of the pensioner’s walker trolley.

The couple are angered that police did not respond more quickly because the theft was swiftly discovered and walkie-talkie messages between various store security guards idenified that the suspects were still in the area.

Linda Fowler and husband John from Standish, were targetted by thieves after withdrawing a large amount of money from a bank in Wigan town centre

But soon they had vanished and it was only later that police got in touch.

The Standish couple admit that they should have been more careful and made their plight public because they don’t want anyone else, particularly vulnerable older people, to fall victim to the same crime.

The theft took place at about 3pm on Wednesday May 17.

The Fowlers had been to Lloyds Bank on Market Street to take out £2,030, mainly to settle various bills that were owing.

Linda and John Fowler with the trolley from which the cash was stolen while Linda was distracted

John, 75, said: “While we were in the bank, Linda put the money in the bag in the bottom of her walker.

"There was a guy sitting in the bank who looked like he was using his phone but who now we think was watching us, having seen the CCTV in there.

"We then went to B&M on Standishgate and while we were in there we could see this couple who were looking shifty and kept lifting things off shelves and then putting them back. I remember saying ‘they’re going to steal something.’

"After that I went to the iPhone shop and my wife went to Iceland. While she was in there this woman with an eastern European accent – the same one from B&M went up to her and asked her if certain sausages on display were vegetarian.

“It was when we got back together that we checked for the money and it had gone. The duty manager at Iceland was excellent and they looked through the CCTV and you could see that while the woman was engaging Linda in conversation the guy reaches into the bag and steals the money.

"I rang 999 but was told that because the crime was not ongoing or a danger to life that I should ring 101 instead which slowed everything up and no officer came.

"Meanwhile walkie-talkie conversations between stores showed that the couple were in the area. But then they weren't.

"It was very frustrating. If the police had come straight away they would have caught them.

"I can’t see us ever getting that money back now, but we have to go public because it might help catch the thieves – who are the scum of the earth – and, just as importantly, be a warning to other people, especially vulnerable ones, that this sort of thing is going on in our town centre.”

The CCTV is currently unavailable as investigations continue.