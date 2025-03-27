Wigan and Leigh College students team up with councillor for new podcast series

College students are developing their skills as they work with a Wigan councillor on a new podcast.

Coun Chris Ready has launched Ready and Willing, in which he interviews well-known faces, with Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham as his first guest.

Future episodes will involve representatives from Fur Clemt and The Hamlet, MPs, businesses and people linked to Wigan Athletic, Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards.

Coun Ready, who represents Aspull, Whelley and New Springs, has been using a state-of-the-art green screen studio at Wigan and Leigh College and media students have been filming and producing the podcasts and vodcasts.

Coun Chris Ready with level three creative media production students in the studio at Wigan and Leigh CollegeCoun Chris Ready with level three creative media production students in the studio at Wigan and Leigh College
He said: “Podcasting is so hard, so I contacted the college and asked if they would be interested in helping me.

"The students are running it. At the end of every podcast, I have students coming in and asking questions of the guests. It’s been quite interesting doing that.”

Ready and Willing podcast episodes are released every two to three weeks on YouTube and Spotify.

