They have receive their BEng (Hons) in what was another successful year for the Wigan-based University centre.

On the mechanical and engineering top-up degree course, three scholars achieved first class honours, while six achieved a 2:1 out of a total of 11 entrants. That meant an impressive 83 per cent of 2:1 grades and above for the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Degree apprentice Simone Wilson

Simone Wilson (pictured), degree apprentice completed the degree with a first class grade and is on course for a successful career at Sellafield Ltd.

Currently undertaking work as a design engineer while completing her studies, Simone has enjoyed being involved in projects such as the Infrastructure Strategic Alliance – specialising in power engineering. With a site secondment coming up this summer, she is due to work for the highly active liquour evaporation and storage facility project.

She said: “The five-year experience has been a good one and it has moulded me as an engineer.

"It’s been priceless and it’s set me up with industry experience and a degree at the end of it while getting paid too! My industry experience has helped with my assignment work.”