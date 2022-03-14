Wigan and Leigh College is in the running for two prizes at the Educate North Awards 2022 due to take place on April 7.

It has been recognised in the Employer Engagement Award – HE/FE Sector category for its collaborative work with large employers, Sellafield Ltd and Electricity North West.

The teaming up with Sellafield Ltd has blossomed since its 2016 partnership inception and has resulted in the development of bespoke engineering programmes to support the work with the nuclear power company on the first cohort of trailblazer apprentices on the Level 6 Nuclear Scientist/Engineer Integrated Degree Apprenticeship.

Wigan and Leigh college

Subsequent programme development for Level 5 Nuclear Technicians apprentices have ensured they are able to develop the knowledge, skills and behaviours required to successfully deliver

Sellafield’s current and future missions from a Design Engineer perspective.

A collaborative and innovative relationship was also launched with Electricity North West in 2017.

Bespoke engineering programmes were built to support work with the first cohort of apprentices on the Level 4 Electrical Power Network Engineer and Level 3 Power Network Craftsperson

apprenticeship programmes.

This resulted in first achievement rates in 2020-21 of 88.9 per cent.

As one of the few colleges offering electrical power apprenticeships in the North of England, they’ve had the opportunity to build and support future training and skills needs of the power industry.

College principal Anna Dawe said: “We are committed to providing high quality education and training to meet local, regional and national skills priorities.

“We are proud of our collaboration with Sellafield Ltd.

“This mutually supportive relationship has allowed for the support and development of future talent which has in turn created diverse apprentices who have been able to showcase their innovation and talent.

“With the partnership and commitment from Electricity North West’s apprenticeship scheme, they will be able to continue to impact positively to benefit our engineering students, the college, the

economy in the North, while supporting and developing future talent for Electricity North West.”

These flourishing partnerships have helped with the recent and successful bid to become an Institute of Technology as lead Further Education College with the University of Salford.