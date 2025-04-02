Wigan-based The Deanery Church of England High School hands brief to EXP
Lancaster-based brand and digital consultancy, EXP, has secured a new project with The Deanery Church of England High School.
Work will include developing its brand proposition and strategic marketing of its Sixth Form.
Tom Grattan, Managing Director of EXP, commented: “We’ve had a great start to the year and winning these new projects demonstrates our track record of shaping successful brands and achieving results for our clients. We’re delighted to be continuing our work with existing clients, as well as forming new relationships with clients. Each project brings a different challenge, from brand development, to strategic marketing, and we’re looking forward to getting started.”
Martin Wood, Headteacher of The Deanery, said: "Working with EXP has been an exceptional experience. Their innovative strategies, dedication, and seamless collaboration have played a pivotal role in driving our success. We are proud to partner with a team that consistently delivers outstanding results and truly understands the essence of our school and its values."
