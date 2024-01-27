Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Greater Manchester Police recently initiated the venture called Mini Police.

And one of the first exercises to be launched was a “knife crime scenario.”

Mini Police watch as a forensic expert dusts down a knife for fingerprints

First officers educated the junior participants about the seriousness of knife crime and the impact it has on the community.

And then the Mini Police were tasked with working as a team to find three hidden rubber knives - that are used in police training - in Central Park and, once found, CSI attended to dust for potential fingerprints.

A social media post from GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said this was not only educational but gave a first-hand insight into police activity and built rapport with our young people.

Dawn Roper, headteacher of Parklee Primary School in Atherton, said: “It was great – really well organised, you connected on the children’s level really well, even those with additional needs. It was really professional and you modelled everything for them so everyone was involved.

“Having all the specialist equipment and vehicles added a real authenticity to the event.”

A police spokesman said: “Our neighbourhood teams regularly visit schools in the Atherton and Tyldesley areas and deliver educational inputs which are always well received.