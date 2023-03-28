Wigan borough pupils enjoy an extra-curricular activity at a canter
Students at a school in the Wigan borough were treated to an unusual extra-curricular activity to promote respect for animals.
Riding lessons at Pony Club were given to the children of Leigh CE Primary School as part of their additional education.
The club provided the sessions as part of a wide and varied enrichment offering to KS2 students, allowing them to demonstrate their developing knowledge of care for specialist animals and begin to develop their riding skills at a local riding centre.
The club aims to promote determination as one of the school’s core values along with respect for animals and others.
Headteacher Clare Oxborough said “It was such a delight to hear about the wonderful opportunity that was available to our children. As part of The Wings CE Trust our overarching mission statement is ‘raising aspirations so that every child can fly, we hope this opportunity helps to support out children in realising their full potential."