Wigan borough pupils enjoy an extra-curricular activity at a canter

Students at a school in the Wigan borough were treated to an unusual extra-curricular activity to promote respect for animals.

By Matt Pennington
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Riding lessons at Pony Club were given to the children of Leigh CE Primary School as part of their additional education.

The club provided the sessions as part of a wide and varied enrichment offering to KS2 students, allowing them to demonstrate their developing knowledge of care for specialist animals and begin to develop their riding skills at a local riding centre.

The club aims to promote determination as one of the school’s core values along with respect for animals and others.

Students of Leigh CE Primary School took part in riding lessons as part of an extra curricular activity
Headteacher Clare Oxborough said “It was such a delight to hear about the wonderful opportunity that was available to our children. As part of The Wings CE Trust our overarching mission statement is ‘raising aspirations so that every child can fly, we hope this opportunity helps to support out children in realising their full potential."

Class teacher Kirsty Brown said "I have really enjoyed sharing my own passion with the children and love of horses. I am so proud of the determination skills demonstrated by all of the children and the patience required learning new skills".

