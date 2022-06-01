The advanced choir group from Bedford High School in Leigh, is to sing on stage at the Birmingham Symphony Hall in July after judges were blown away by the singers’ performance at a regional event in a national music festival Music for Youth.

The regional stages of the festival involved thousands of children from across the country singing or playing in all kinds of different groups.

The advanced choir group at Bedford High school in Leigh.

A small number of acts from the regionals were then selected to perform at the next stage of the event in Birmingham including Bedford’s advanaced choir group .

The choir has 16 members and is conducted by Anna Corcoran and overseen by Sarah Stafford, head of music.

Ms Stafford said: “Our selection was largely down to our performance of a song called, Last Night I Had the Strangest Dream.

“We have a Ukranian member of our choir and chose this song to show solidarity with her and the plight of her country.

“She sang the first verse solo in her native language and then the rest of the girls joined in, in English.

“This piece absolutely blew the judges away and there wasn't a dry eye in the house!

“One of the judges took the time later to send us a follow-up email commending the performance.”