Leigh CE Primary School’s turnaround in fortunes has in part been credited with its joining the Wings CE Trust with bosses saying it has now demonstrated that it has made the transformation into an exceptional school that thecommunity deserves.

It was visited by Ofsted in April, during which inspectors judged the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management to be good, and leading to an overall effectiveness judgement of “good.”

Headteacher Clare Oxborough celebrates with pupils

During their visit, inspectors met leaders, staff, parents, trustees and governors. They also talked to pupils about their work, visited lessons and spoke to curriculum leaders and teachers.

The report begins by recognising how it feels to be a pupil in school.It reads: “This is a school where all pupils are welcome, irrespective of their faith or background. Pupils told inspectors that everyone is made to feel part of the school community, regardless of their differences.

"This helps pupils to feel happy at school.

“Pupils work hard to meet the high expectations that leaders and staff have of their academic achievement and personal development. Most pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), achieve well in many subjects.”

The inspection team was impressed with the school’s curriculum and the quality of the teaching.

The report read: “Leaders have ensured that the curriculum is ambitious for all pupils, including children in the early years and pupils with SEND. Leaders have also considered what children in the early years, including those in the provision for two-year olds and pupils across key stages 1 and 2, should learn and when this will happen.”

The inspectors also noted the highly effective support that pupils are given to develop their reading.

They wrote: “Leaders place a high priority on helping pupils to develop a secure knowledge of phonics. Pupils benefit from a carefully constructed phonics programme, which is delivered by well-trained staff.

This starts when children begin in the Reception Year. The books that pupils read closely match the sounds they have learned. Older pupils develop a love of reading. They are keen to read and understand that doing so will help them to improve their wider knowledge.

"The majority of pupils who join the school in the Nursery or the Reception Year become fluent and confident readers by the end of key stage 1.”

Headteacher Clare Oxborough added “I am delighted to welcome this report for our school, reflecting the hard work and effort of our entire school community.

"Each day our staff provide care, nurture and have the highest expectation for each and every child. I would like to thank staff for their dedication and relentless hard work in helping us to create a better future for all our children.

"We aim to provide the very best for all our children and will strive to continue on our journey of improvement. I would also like to thank our families for all the support they continue to give the school; our relationships with our families has been a key element to our improvement.

"A huge thank you and well done to our wonderful children. Our Ofsted inspector shared how the children were polite, well mannered, respectful and an absolute credit to the school. A comment to make any headteacher incredibly proud!”

Leigh CE Primary School is part of The Wings’ CE Trust, where Rachael Coulthard is the CEO. She said: "The Wings’ CE Trust is committed to creating a better future for all pupils and I am delighted that Ofsted have recognised the great strides made in transforming standards here and that our school has now been rated as ‘good’.