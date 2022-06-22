Wigan borough school to be re-built as part of £24m carbon-neutral masterplan

The contract has been agreed with developer BAM which has been appointed by the Department of Education’s high value framework to rebuild Fred Longworth High School in Tyldesley.

Using its housing expertise BAM will be responsible for the architecture of the three-storey net zero carbon teaching facility.

They says they will team up with a host of experts in their respected fields such as Dally Henderson which will be responsible for the landscaping.

Proposals for the redevelopment of Fred Longworth High

The first phase is expected to be finished in September 2023.

After this, phase two can begin in which most of the existing school building will be demolished and sports pitches constructed in its place.

The target for completion is spring 2024.

Ian Fleming - Regional Director for BAM Construction in the North West

In addition to carbon neutrality the project would see an increase in the schools capacity, from 1,275 students to 1,350.

Building an overlay on an already existing site that will remain live is one of several challenges that BAM will face.

Another involves constructing over Hindsford Brook culvert and diverting a main sewer running across the site

Then there are issues of contamination and Japanese knotweed to deal with.

Bosses say that to overcome these difficulties carefully thought out traffic access in the surrounding area as well as logistics plans are being developed.

On top of that storage on site has been increased significantly to limit the number of deliveries required thus reducing carbon emissions in the meantime.

Regional Director for BAM Construction in the North West, Ian Fleming, said: "Our ability to create net zero schools and use modern techniques such as our suite of digital construction methods and off-site manufacture and assembly allows us to reduce risks to our people and speed up delivery for the school.

"I’m looking forward to seeing us make excellent progress and to working with our friends and partners at the school and drawing out some benefits for the community around us."