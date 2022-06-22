Wiganers wanted to star in their own 'Should've gone to Specsavers' advert

Marking 20 years since the launch of it’s famous “Should’ve gone to…” campaign, Specsavers is asking audiences to share their own sight-related and hearing anecdotes.

The best submission will be turned into a 30-second social media ad, with the winner starring in the lead role.

It comes after a nationwide poll revealed the famous tagline ranks as one of the most iconic brand slogans.

Wiganers have been given the chance to star in their own Specsavers advert

The campaign has spawned a host of social media reactions around topical moments, including the PM’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings’ drive to Barnard Castle to “check his eyesight" – with many social media users quick to comment he Should’ve gone to Specsavers instead.

To be in with the chance of having your true story turned in to an ad, post your tale on Specsavers’ Facebook and Twitter channels using #Specsavers and #ShouldveGoneToSpecsavers.

The competition runs until Friday July 1 after which a team of industry brand experts will shortlist four entries who they think epitomise the iconic slogan.

The final decision will lie with the general public, who will be asked to choose their favourite submission in an online vote via the company’s social media channels.

The winner will make history with their story becoming the business’ first ad based on a real life experience.

Lisa Hale, head of social at Specsavers, says: “As we mark 20 years since the first iconic Should’ve gone to Specsavers TV advert, we can’t wait to give one lucky person the chance to turn their own Should’ve moment into a fully-fledged ad.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to be part of a campaign that has spanned two decades and is well and truly engrained in British culture having become part of our everyday vernacular.

"Football managers use the phrase, its often quoted in newspapers and it’s even been brought up in Parliament!”

The winner will also receive an expenses paid trip for them to star in their own ad.