Wigan boy has written to the Pope asking him to save his school from closure

Toby Hutchinson

Toby Huthcinson and his younger siblings attend Holy Family RC Primary Platt Bridge, which has been put under consultation to reduce primary school places in the Abram area.

Residents have been asked to choose between it and Abram Bryn Gates Primary which have both seen a fall in numbers over recent years and the trend looks set to continue.

In his letter, the 11-year-old wrote: “When I heard about the situation, instantly I wanted to try and help to save the school.

Toby outside the school with a copy of his letter

“The school closure would not affect me as such, as I am in Y6 and will be going to secondary school in September 2022.

“But my siblings attend this school, my mum works at the school and lots of my friends will still be at this school.”

Toby’s mum, Emma, who is deputy manager of the school’s nursery, said: “The minute I told Toby that there was a possibility of the school closing, he told me that he needed to write to Pope Francis and ask him for help.

“He is a passionate boy who loves school and has loved his time at Holy Family, I know he is one of many who would be incredibly sad should it close.”

The local authority has asked school staff, parents and the local community to submit their reasons as to why the school should remain open via it’s website.

The consultation period will close on Monday December 13.

Passionate parents and members of the community have already started a Facebook group to share their love for Holy Family RC Primary School and are encouraging people to join and help fight for the school.

The group is called Holy Family Save Our School. It is the last remaining Catholic primary school in the Abram area.

Bryn Gates has also said that it will fight to stay open while teachers’ unions say neither should close because it would help the education system locally by having smaller classes which are seen as better for children’s education.