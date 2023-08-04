News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Wigan college awarded for excellence in computing and cyber-security

A college in Wigan has been awarded for its commitment to delivering top quality IT education.
By Matt Pennington
Published 4th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

The team at Winstanley College achieved the National Computing Quality Mark (CQM) and was awarded Silver in the CyberFirst Scheme.

They have been recognised for continuing to deliver high-quality teaching to young people, devleoping their digital skills and preparing them for the future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The CQM is awarded by the National Centre for Computing Education (NCCE) and recognises excellence in computing education. The CyberFirst Scheme awards schools and colleges who are committed to providing excellence in cyber-security education.

Louise Tipping and Charlotte Speed receiving a Silver Award certificate from Defence Secretary Ben WallaceLouise Tipping and Charlotte Speed receiving a Silver Award certificate from Defence Secretary Ben Wallace
Louise Tipping and Charlotte Speed receiving a Silver Award certificate from Defence Secretary Ben Wallace
Most Popular
Read More
snapshots of life in Wigan's Mesnes Park in the early 2000s

College principal Louise Tipping said: “It has been a very successful term for our Computing and IT department. The awards and recognition are testament to the hard work and dedication of colleagues and students in the department - congratulations”.

Phil Jackson, Head of IT and computing, added: “In this digital age we are committed to ensuring our students are at the forefront of new developments and that they have the skills to be ahead of the game when it comes to higher education and employment. We are absolutely delighted to have been recognised by both the NCCE and CyberFirst.”

The NCCE is funded by the Department for Education and supporting partners and marks a significant investment in improving the provision of computing education in England. It is delivered by STEM Learning.

Related topics:Wigan