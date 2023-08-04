The team at Winstanley College achieved the National Computing Quality Mark (CQM) and was awarded Silver in the CyberFirst Scheme.

They have been recognised for continuing to deliver high-quality teaching to young people, devleoping their digital skills and preparing them for the future.

The CQM is awarded by the National Centre for Computing Education (NCCE) and recognises excellence in computing education. The CyberFirst Scheme awards schools and colleges who are committed to providing excellence in cyber-security education.

Louise Tipping and Charlotte Speed receiving a Silver Award certificate from Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

College principal Louise Tipping said: “It has been a very successful term for our Computing and IT department. The awards and recognition are testament to the hard work and dedication of colleagues and students in the department - congratulations”.

Phil Jackson, Head of IT and computing, added: “In this digital age we are committed to ensuring our students are at the forefront of new developments and that they have the skills to be ahead of the game when it comes to higher education and employment. We are absolutely delighted to have been recognised by both the NCCE and CyberFirst.”