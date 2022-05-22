Wigan college creates project in collaboration with Catholic Association for Racial Justice

Nine students from St John Rigby College worked with Catholic Association for Racial Justice (CARJ) on paving the way for the future to have a grounding in anti-racism and become ethical leaders.

The programme required students to attend a series of lectures and be coached towards the planning and execution of a speech on racial justice.

They also met with Parliament UK on the topic, which ended with a tour of the Houses of Parliament and the Palace of Westminster.

St John Rigby students outside Downing Street

The course was designed to build self-esteem, along with high aspiration, teamwork and awareness of world citizenship, and address the social and emotional aspects of learning.

It culminated with a presentation evening attended by students, parents and trustees from CARJ Liverpool, including chair Prof Bill Chambers, Liverpool Archdiocese auxiliary Bishop Tom Neylon, and college principal, Peter McGhee.

Mr McGhee said: “This project offers young people opportunities to engage with others in their reflection on public issues and consider actions which can bring about change. “The aim of the project was to raise their awareness of how their faith relates to justice, equality, cohesion and related issues.

"Each of the students has been on their own journey through this project and I have been amazed at the quality and insight provided by every one of them within their closing speeches.”

St John Rigby College project lead, Charlotte Garnett commented “The group of students were amazing!