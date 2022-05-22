Wigan college creates project in collaboration with Catholic Association for Racial Justice

Nine students from St John Rigby College worked with Catholic Association for Racial Justice (CARJ) on paving the way for the future to have a grounding in anti-racism and become ethical leaders.
The programme required students to attend a series of lectures and be coached towards the planning and execution of a speech on racial justice.
They also met with Parliament UK on the topic, which ended with a tour of the Houses of Parliament and the Palace of Westminster.
The course was designed to build self-esteem, along with high aspiration, teamwork and awareness of world citizenship, and address the social and emotional aspects of learning.
It culminated with a presentation evening attended by students, parents and trustees from CARJ Liverpool, including chair Prof Bill Chambers, Liverpool Archdiocese auxiliary Bishop Tom Neylon, and college principal, Peter McGhee.