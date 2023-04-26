News you can trust since 1853
Wigan college highly commended at prestigious awards

A Wigan college has been recognised at a prestigious awards ceremony.

By Sian Jones
Published 26th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Winstanley College has been highly commended by The Prince’s Teaching Institute (PTI) in their Bernice McCabe Awards.

The PTI’s Bernice McCabe Award celebrates excellence in subject leadership within schools, recognising departments that put quality subject teaching at the heart of the classroom.

The college’s maths department was commended for its recent project, including a three-tiered home-work package, a peer-mentoring scheme, and the wider use of MS Teams to encourage effective independent study.

Head of Maths, Katie Williams (centre) with PTI AwardHead of Maths, Katie Williams (centre) with PTI Award
All the strands of the project are based around the desire to ensure that students develop into inquisitive, independent, and successful leaners, with the study, technology and communication skills to progress and excel in the future.

The judges visited college and were impressed with the student uptake of the project and how the department demonstrated the positive outcomes.

Katie Williams, Head of Mathematics at Winstanley said: “Winstanley College shares the PTI's ethos; putting quality teaching at the core of all we do and inspiring all our students to fulfil their potential.

"In maths, we are delighted that the success of our recent project has been recognised through such a prestigious award.’

