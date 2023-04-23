It began with a large-scale disturbance in the Beech Hill area of Wigan early today (Sunday), when Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were called out to reports of a fight in Wellfield Road shortly after midnight.

After this, at around 1.30am, a report of an aggravated burglary came in on Laburnum Grove where it is believed four men have entered the property and assaulted the residents with bats.

Another incident was then reported at around 9am today in response to a domestic matter on Wellfield Road, again in the Beech Hill area of Wigan.

When officers arrived a number of people were found inside the property with one man seen nearby running away. He was seen discarding a white coloured drawstring bag on Acacia Crescent which is believed, upon first examination, to be a viable firearm and has been seized as a result.

Officers have conducted a number of enquiries since the early hours of Sunday, with stop and search powers quickly introduced as a result of the initial fight on Wellfield Road.

Seven people, involving men and women aged between 22-48, have been arrested and they remain in police custody for questioning. No life-changing or life-threatening injuries were received in what is believed to be targeted attacks by people known to each other.

Detective Sergeant Paul Sumner of GMP’s Wigan Criminal Investigation Department said; “We’ve made some good progress in our initial enquires since receiving these reports and responding to the three incidents that will of course cause some concern in the community.

“I want to reassure residents though we are treating this investigation extremely seriously and will continue to act in a swift and robust manner.

“We are now in a position to appeal to the public to help us identify the suspect still outstanding we believe is also involved in these incidents that ran away, along with any other detail on any of the incidents mentioned.

“Any information from the public, however small or insignificant you think it may be will still help us piece together the circumstances of these connected three incidents and help ensure we can keep our local community safe. This could be eyewitness accounts, doorbell footage or something you saw or heard overnight and in the early hours that felt out of the ordinary.

“As a result, extra patrol plans are in place to provide a more visible presence whilst our enquiries continue.