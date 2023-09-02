News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Wigan college students earn once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to study abroad

College students in Wigan have been given the chance to broaden their horizons with international study trips.
By Matt Pennington
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

Pupils from disadvantaged areas across the region will have the opportunity to experience a trip of a lifetime to enhance their skills whilst studying at Wigan and Leigh College in 2023/24.

Trips to Portugal, Italy, Spain and as far afield as Jamaica have all been planned for the next academic year, providing socially deprived students the chance to experience a different culture and gain skills to enhance their knowledge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A successful application to the Turing Scheme has made this possible, with the scheme being a government programme that provides funding for international opportunities in education.

Sports students will travel to Jamaica to work with the rugby league teamSports students will travel to Jamaica to work with the rugby league team
Sports students will travel to Jamaica to work with the rugby league team
Most Popular
Read More
Wigan cancer survivor stars in national campaign as charity celebrates 1.2m fewe...

The prospect of a trip to Jamaica will provide sports students the chance to work with the national body for Jamaica Rugby League (Jamaica RFL). By working with professional coaches and learning training methods, students will put their theory into practice by helping to develop the sport in an emerging nation.

College principal Anna Dawe said: “These trips will help to inspire our young people to develop multi-skills and provide a platform to introduce them to the opportunities available to them, while

allowing them to develop new skills, boost their employability and gain a unique life enhancing opportunity.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Construction students will visit the Ardèche region of France to undertake a study mobility with activities focusing on overcoming personal barriers, developing relationships and team work. Meanwhile Travel and Tourism students will head to Italy working in a range of hospitality settings in a ski resort.

Catering and hospitality students will gain experience working in hotels, restaurants and bakeries in Braga, Portugal. Business students will develop their understanding of marketing in Barcelona, Spain with an exciting live project brief.

Related topics:WiganItalyPortugalSpain