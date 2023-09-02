Wigan college students earn once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to study abroad

Pupils from disadvantaged areas across the region will have the opportunity to experience a trip of a lifetime to enhance their skills whilst studying at Wigan and Leigh College in 2023/24.

Trips to Portugal, Italy, Spain and as far afield as Jamaica have all been planned for the next academic year, providing socially deprived students the chance to experience a different culture and gain skills to enhance their knowledge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A successful application to the Turing Scheme has made this possible, with the scheme being a government programme that provides funding for international opportunities in education.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sports students will travel to Jamaica to work with the rugby league team

The prospect of a trip to Jamaica will provide sports students the chance to work with the national body for Jamaica Rugby League (Jamaica RFL). By working with professional coaches and learning training methods, students will put their theory into practice by helping to develop the sport in an emerging nation.

College principal Anna Dawe said: “These trips will help to inspire our young people to develop multi-skills and provide a platform to introduce them to the opportunities available to them, while

allowing them to develop new skills, boost their employability and gain a unique life enhancing opportunity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction students will visit the Ardèche region of France to undertake a study mobility with activities focusing on overcoming personal barriers, developing relationships and team work. Meanwhile Travel and Tourism students will head to Italy working in a range of hospitality settings in a ski resort.