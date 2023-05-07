Wigan college vice-principal 'absolutely delighted' to win regional leadership award

Louise Brown, who is vice-principal at Wigan and Leigh College, was named Leader of the Year at the Greater Manchester Good Employment Charter awards.

The charter is a voluntary membership and assessment scheme which champions work that is underpinned by a commitment to equality, fair pay and giving employees a say in how their workplaces are run.

Wigan and Leigh College's vice-principal Louise Brown receives her award from Mark Goodyer, HR director for category sponsor Sodexo UK and Ireland

Awards were handed out during a gala event at Whitworth Hall in Manchester, which was opened by Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

Ms Brown was given the award after demonstrating that “her leadership in creating a positive workplace culture is an example for all leaders”.

She said: “I am absolutely delighted to have received this recognition. It’s been fantastic to be involved with the Greater Manchester Good Employment Charter, as it is such a great initiative and to win this coveted award, both on a personal level and for us as an organisation, is incredible.

“Great leaders need great teams around them and I am so fortunate to work with so many fantastic teams within our college.”

Naming Ms Brown as the award winner, the charter said she had “driven culture change resulting in improving staff retention rates, excellent recruitment practices and becoming an employer of choice in the sector”.

It continued: “They have taken opportunities at a regional and local level to share good employment practice and to highlight the benefits of the charter, particularly to the business community and beyond through the people they work with.

“As a result of the above, they have been instrumental in communicating the impact of a cultural shift and helping to change the reputation of their organisation both locally and regionally. This has been reflected in both the growth of student numbers and also receiving two consecutive ‘good’ Ofsted inspections.”

The college was also nominated in the Health and Well-Being category and was highly commended for its work in promoting opportunities to maintain a healthier and happier workforce, which was spearheaded by the vision of Ms Brown.

Initiatives such as yoga sessions, coffee mornings, cycle to work schemes, walking groups, book clubs, floristry and knitting workshops have become regular features for staff throughout the academic year.

Ian MacArthur, the charter’s director, said: “It’s wonderful to have hosted our second Greater Manchester Good Employment Awards. The Greater Manchester Good Employment Charter believes in the importance of celebrating and shining a light on the excellent employment practices that exist within our network.

“We were able to showcase some of the hard work and determination that has gone into shaping workplaces across the region, ensuring that employees benefit from fair and inclusive opportunity, and work environments where they feel supported and heard.”