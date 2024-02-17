Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cailey Miller captured the Voluntary Sector Zone One (North and Midlands) Award at a prestigious ceremony in Manchester, having already achieved The Engineering Construction Industry Training Board Engineering Apprentice of the Year honour and the Institution of Mechanical Engineers most improved apprentice, recently.

And it was never a case of winging-it for this apprentice and Wigan Warriors player – because she had planned to be an engineer from a tender age.

Amin Babor Chowdhury from the BEA said: “The drive Cailey has shown in becoming a top apprentice, a highly qualified engineer and a Rugby League player and mentor is amongst the strongest we have ever seen.

“A blackbelt in karate and a Lancashire player in the other code of Rugby, she has strength of mind but also a compassionate desire to help others.”

Cailey completed an HND in Mechanical Engineering at the University Centre at Wigan and Leigh Village and will now progress onto the level of a nuclear scientist in her studies!

The 21-year-old completed her qualifications whilst working at NUVIA UK in Warrington which involves using software to produce 3D models and 2D drawings of detailed designs for equipment within nuclear plants.

But still she has found time to be a science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) ambassador.

Cailey said: “I was always better at, and more interested in STEM subjects and problem solving, which steered me towards engineering.

"I also knew that it was important to build solid foundations for my career, so opted for an apprenticeship.”

This love of science and hands-on learning has also made her a mentor at her college.

She added: “I like going back to talk to younger kids, sharing my experiences to help them choose what they want to do and hopefully inspire them too.”

Cailey is hoping to continue playing for the Wigan Warriors women’s team and work towards studying a masters, with the eventual aim of becoming a Charted Engineer before she’s 30.

Presented to students across the four nations and at all academic levels, The awards recognises the value and importance of education and learning as the foundation to a good quality of life

Amin added: “It is important to remember that the successes students have achieved this time have been set against learning during and immediately after the pandemic.

“They have negotiated their way through an unprecedented time and whilst we truly celebrate Cailey, we also salute students and all who have taught and supported them.

"They are all, national heroes.”

Following a nomination procedure, nominees are judged by a team of leading academics, authors, and members of the business community.