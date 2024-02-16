Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rhys Morrison completed a loaded walk from Southport to Appley Bridge for Heads Up an organisation set up by veterans, intending to promote mental health awareness for UK Armed Forces.

It is the first fund-raising event he will be doing to generate vital funds for the charity, raising £500 so far.

The money will go towards the development of a seven-day, luxury, holistic, positive mindset retreat.

Rhys on his walk

Rhys joined the Royal Artillery in 2017, before transferring out of the Army and into the Royal Navy, as a weapons engineer in 2023.

Oh the JustGiving page, Rhys said: “This is the first of many challenges I'm doing this year to raise funds for Head Up, which is a charity that has enabled me to have a platform to speak out about my experiences and demons I've struggled with throughout periods of my life.

"Paul from the charity has helped me be vocal in helping others get the help they need. It can be very challenging within the Armed Forces so I want to give back something to my friends and colleagues”