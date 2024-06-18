Wigan Infirmary opens applications for engineering apprenticeships
Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust's Estates and Facilities Department is looking to recruit a number of Trade/Engineering apprentices to support the great work that the team carry out to keep the Trust’s hospitals working, gain recognised engineering qualifications and be part of an award-winning team.
John Fairhurst, Director of Estates and Facilities at WWL, commented how important this new recruitment drive is for the Trust and its local community.
He commented: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the young people of the Wigan Borough to be part of a high performing NHS Trust, learning acute healthcare engineering skills by on-the-job training alongside experienced engineers, and gain recognised engineering qualifications by attendance at a local college on day release basis.”
The four-year course for school or college leavers will be to recruit to roles in the areas of Medical Electronics, Maintenance Electrician and Maintenance Mechanical Fitter. This can lead to a wide variety of work undertaking a servicing, maintenance, repair and emergency response role to support NHS healthcare.
This would include servicing, repairing and maintaining medical devices or servicing, repairing and maintaining specialist healthcare electrical systems or specialist healthcare ventilation and plumbing systems.
John continued: “An apprenticeship with WWL is an exciting opportunity to join the NHS and learn the practical and technical skills with both varied and rewarding work.”
For more information and to apply, visit the WWL website’s recruitment page hereand click on ‘Support Services’.
Shortlisting and interviews will be held after the 2024 GCSE exams and have a proposed start date of early September 2024.
