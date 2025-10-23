Wigan Institute of Education welcomes a record number of students

A new teacher training provider in the borough, offering the most comprehensive classroom experience in Wigan, has opened its doors to a record number of students.

The Wigan Institute of Education is based at Golborne High School, Wigan’s only OFSTED rated ‘Outstanding’ secondary school, and offers a Post Graduate Certificate in Education in either primary, secondary or post-16 education, with the opportunity to specialise in special educational needs.

It is a unique provider in the region and has welcomed 17 trainees who are learning about teaching in a variety of placements, including a special school, a sixth form college and a number of 11-16 high schools.

RE trainee Alyssa Robinson commented: "Being able to teach something I’m passionate about, and being able to support pupils who really need it, has been one of the best highlights of the course so far."

Wigan Institute of Education: 2025 - 2026 teacher training cohort.

Joint alliance leader Matt Klinck said: "Our aim is to train local teachers to work in local schools. We understand our communities and the needs of our schools. We want to recruit people who are from our area -those who feel they have a connection and want to give something back."

Carol Holmes, an art trainee, is enjoying her experience at Oakfield High School, a specialist SEND provision partner school: "Learning how to teach my subject in this setting has given me a greater insight into the learning needs of a diverse cohort of pupils. It’s also made me aware of the even greater dimensions of art as a discipline in the classroom."

The course, which lasts from September to June, places trainee teachers in schools right at the start of the academic year. They immediately become full-time members of staff and are seen as such by the pupils.

"Our PGCE trainees hit the ground running,’ added Felicity Hayes, who runs and designs the course along with Matt. ‘They learn in the classroom by watching experienced practitioners and they are then supported in their own teaching by highly experienced subject mentors. This is consolidated with regular theoretical input by the partnership on training Fridays."

And although the name is the ‘Wigan Institute of Education’, the alliance has a wide geographical reach. Alison Stott, Headteacher of Golborne High School, explained: "We have many partnership schools across the region – in Warrington, Knowsley and Greater Manchester – and will work with our students in offering two contrasting placements according to their interest and specialisms.

"The important thing is that we develop a pipeline of talent from training to recruitment in schools, ensuring that we develop the best possible teachers for the future for our children."

Other schools involved the alliance include Hawkley Hall High School, Byrchall High School and Winstanley College. Covering Merseyside as well, the partnership also includes Kirkby High School. Founding partner member, the Aspire Federation of SEND schools, adds a further dimension by offering high-quality special needs classroom training, the only training provider in the borough to do so. The Post Graduate Certificate in Education qualification is validated by the University of Cumbria.

The Wigan Institute of Education welcomes applications from a wide variety potential applicants, whether it be those straight from university, career changes or from support staff who already work in schools. There are no barriers, claims the Wigan Institute of Education, when it comes to living locally, learning locally and training locally.

For further information on how to apply for 2026, contact: [email protected] or visit our website: www.wiganinstitute.education