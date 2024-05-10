Wigan man bullied at school reveals the lasting impact it has on him 40 years later
Brian Mattocks urged young people being targeted today to seek the help which was not available while he was at school.
He says he faced verbal and physical abuse “daily” from being in the second year at infant school through to attending college.
He recalls the “Sunday ache” he felt each week as anxiety built about the new school week, homophobic abuse, suffering bite marks and bruises, and even taking an overdose.
Brian, who lives in Ashton, said: “So much happened and it was daily. I wouldn’t even know where to begin because there was so much and back then there was absolutely nothing I could do.”
It has had a lasting impact, which he still feels at the age of 53.
He said: “I have probably got the effects for life and I have come to terms with that. I was diagnosed with reactional depression and endogenous depression, where there is a chemical imbalance in the brain. I am on medication for that.”
Brian suffers from sleep apnoea and flashbacks, while the medication he takes makes him drowsy, and he has never been able to keep a job.
He said: “I have tried. I did courses when I was younger. I couldn’t do it.
"I have tried performing arts and couldn’t do that because my memory was affected and I couldn’t do lines. It was impossible.
"I have never been able to work. Now I am on benefits and taxpayers are paying for that, when I could have had a job and done things.”
Brian has taken medication since the age of 14 and now gets help at a support group and through a group on Facebook.
He decided to speak about his experiences as a child and what he faces now to highlight the lasting impact bullying can have.
And he hopes the situation is better for young people dealing with bullying now, with more support on offer to them.
Brian said: “Nowadays there would be all sorts of help available. Childline was only started when I left college in 1986. Kidscape is brilliant and they have lots of pamphlets on offer.
"I didn’t know how to complain and how to get schools to listen.”
While he said he was “envious” of the support now on offer, he does fear some young people are not aware of it and continue to struggle.
Brian urged any children being bullied to seek help, so they do not go through the same thing as him.
He said: “You have got to tell people what is happening. I did and got into more trouble, but now you would get support. You have to tell someone you trust, whether it’s a parent or teacher or an aunt or another relative. Don’t keep it to yourself, no matter what the bully says. Ring Childline, get in touch with Kidscape and get help. You can’t keep it to yourself.”
Support is available by calling Childine on 0800 1111 or visiting Kidscape’s website www.kidscape.org.uk.
The Your Choice Group for mental health, friendship and support meets from 1pm to 4pm on Mondays at Church House, at Christ Church Pennington in Leigh.
