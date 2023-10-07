Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jumping Jacks Private Day Nursery in Golborne was inspected again by Ofsted in August and the report, published at the end of September, rated the nursery as now “good” in all areas.

The Ullswater Road site was praised for their quality of education, personal development, behaviour, and leadership.

Staff were praised by inspectors for developing "warm, nurturing relationships with children, which helps them to feel safe and secure”.

Jumping Jacks Private Day Nursery, Ullswater Road, Golborne

“The new leadership team’s enthusiasm is infectious,” the report said. “It works with staff to ensure that children receive good-quality care and education.

“Leaders ensure that staff receive training and support. This has empowered staff and led to improved outcomes for children.”

Inspectors went on to praise the development of the children and highlighted the parents’ pleasure about their children “blossoming”. The new parent app has also received a positive reception as regular information about their child’s day is supplied, the report stated.

Inspectors also credited the nursery for its safeguarding procedures and staff understanding of them. This is in stark contrast to the report back in spring where concerns were raised over children being at risk of choking; trip hazards; and staff supervision being inadequate.

Complaints were made in February 2023 regarding safeguarding issues and the watchdog demanded actions were taken. Jumping Jacks were told to “ensure any risks to children are appropriately identified and staff understand their role and responsibility in minimising risks to ensure children’s safety”.

Although the nursery has learned from these previous mistakes, according to Ofsted, they still have improvements to make.

Inspectors believe that group times need to be managed better to meet the different learning needs of the children.

According to Ofsted, the nursery was newly registered back in November 2022 after the site’s previous owner was taken over by a new company.