A coroner’s inquiry has been opened into the death of a four-year-old boy who died following a house fire in Wigan.

Ethan Mason passed away on April 16, succumbing to injuries suffered when flames tore through his home on Warrington Road, Goose Green, two days earlier.

His courageous dad Barry had died going back into the blazing home to rescue him.

Ethan was put into an induced coma and underwent surgery but ultimately doctors were unable to save him.

A Gofundme was set up by Ethan’s auntie Jessica to help the family pay for both funerals and replace lost belongings.

The total has now passed £62,000.

A family fun-day was also held at the New Inn at Goose Green to help raise funds.

In a Facebook post at the time, she said: “Little Ethan decided he didn’t want his Daddy to be alone, and he is now back in his arms.

“As a family we are all completely broken but want to thank every single one of you for your words of love and support.

“Please respect our family’s privacy at this time and allow us to grieve this terrible loss.

“Please, if you can, still donate as, devastatingly, we now have two funerals to arrange and so many costs to cover after the fire has destroyed not only my beautiful sister’s life but everything her and the kids have owned.”

Tributes also poured in on social media following the sad news.

One person said: “What absolutely devastating news, fly high beautiful angel.

"Back with your daddy who was a hero.”

Another person said: “Just the most horrendous of circumstances!

"Dad was a true hero! As is this little soldier!

"My heart breaks for the family RIP dad and son and rest together in paradise thoughts with mum/wife hope she gets the support she needs.”

Another person added: This is so heart-breaking back with daddy now little soldier, my deepest condolences to all your family at this devastating time, I can’t imagine what your going through, thinking of you all at this sad time.”

The inquiry has now been opened into Ethan’s death at Bolton Coroner’s Court in order to confirm his identity and hear brief details of the case.

The coroner then adjourned the hearing to allow time for the preparation of further reports.