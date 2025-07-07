Staff and pupils at a Wigan school held a special “paw-ty” to celebrate the 10th birthday of their much-loved dog.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yellow Labrador Bramble joined Hindley All Saints’ CE Primary School in September 2015, when she was just three months old, at the suggestion of the school ambassadors.

It is thought she was the first dog at a primary school in Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She quickly became a popular member of the school community, greeting teachers at the Chapel Fields Lane school every morning, barking along to songs during worship sessions and listening to hundreds of pupils as they read.

Headteacher Lucy Ward and pupils at Hindley All Saints' CE Primary School with school dogs Bramble, left, and Olive

She has calmed fears, soothed test nerves, provided therapy when children needed support or were distressed, taken part in sponsored events and cured some pupils of their fear of dogs.

She has even been credited with helping to improve attendance, with pupils feeling more motivated to attend school as they know she will be there.

Bramble was also mentioned in the school’s Ofsted reports in 2018 and 2023, where she was described by inspectors as a “gentle companion” and “well trained and well behaved”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So it was no surprise that the school held a special celebration to mark Bramble’s 10th birthday.

Hindley All Saints' CE Primary School pupils celebrate dog Bramble's 10th birthday

It included a dog birthday cake with candles and treats, spending time with every class, an assembly featuring a heartwarming photo montage, a quiz and a touching video of children sharing just how much she means to them.

Headteacher Lucy Ward said: “We decided to celebrate Bramble’s 10th birthday because she’s so much more than just a school dog – she’s a constant source of comfort, companionship and emotional support for our whole school community.

"As a therapy dog, Bramble plays a vital role in supporting well-being across the school. Whether it’s calming nerves, offering quiet companionship during reading time or simply bringing a smile to someone’s face, Bramble has a unique way of being there for everyone, every day, without fail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She’s been a steady presence in our lives for 10 years, always ready with a wagging tail and gentle eyes, helping children and staff alike through both happy and challenging times. That kind of loyalty and love deserves to be celebrated.

School dog Bramble celebrates her 10th birthday at Hindley All Saints' CE Primary School

"So, we came together as a school to show Bramble just how much she means to us, to say thank you, to honour her years of service and to make her feel as special as she has made all of us feel.”

After making such an impact at the school, Mrs Ward and the governors were keen to continue having a school dog when it came time for Bramble to retire.

A new dog named Olive joined the school in September and Bramble visits every couple of weeks to show her the ropes and catch up with her friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Ward said: “Bramble is guiding her with patience and kindness, setting the perfect example of what it means to be a school dog.

"Her impact is woven into the fabric of our school community. She has helped shape a caring, supportive environment where well-being, connection and growth are truly valued.”