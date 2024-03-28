Wigan primary school celebrates Easter

A primary school in Wigan was joined by the Easter bunny as they celebrated with arts and crafts.
St. John's C.E. Primary School students created a range of work including Wigan’s winning try from the World Club Champieggship, Egg Sheeran, many Marvel and Disney characters, animals, insects and birds, The Last Supper and A St. John’s school assembly.

Mark Speakman, Headteacher at St. John's C.E. Primary School said: "Huge congratulations to everyone who took part in the eggscellent egg eggstravaganza, they were all eggsceptional."

The children were joined by the Easter bunny as part of the celebrations

