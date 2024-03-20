Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The PTI announced Our Lady’s RC Primary in Aspull was recognised for the inaugural PTI Primary Impact Award during a ceremony at Butchers’ Hall, London.

The Primary Impact Award promotes and celebrates excellence in primary leadership, recognising primary schools that put quality subject teaching at the heart of the classroom.

Our Lady’s was nominated for its work on sense of place, Shakespeare, early reading and oracy which has had a major impact on standards and pupil engagement for these subjects.

PTI co-director, High Rayment-Pickard and Chris Horridge, Headteacher at Our Lady’s RC Primary School

The school’s involvement with the PTI has had a significant impact on the school’s subject leaders, teaching staff and pupils.

English and Geography subject leaders have become advocates for their subjects; working with staff and supporting other colleagues.

The impact of their work has been recognised in the school’s recent Ofsted inspection where the curriculum was identified as a real strength.

Pupils have since won both first and second prize in this year’s inter-school public-speaking competition with The Rotary Club, Wigan and have been shortlisted for the BBC’s Presenter of the Year Award.

Hugh Rayment-Pickard, co-director, the PTI said: “The PTI is delighted to announce Our Lady’s RC Primary School, Wigan as commended of the inaugural PTI Primary Impact Award.

"This award recognises primary teachers and schools across the country who continually strive to demonstrate a high quality of teaching.

"The award allows the PTI to highlight excellence in the classroom, and the impact that quality subject teaching can have on the future prospects of young students. Many congratulations to this year’s shortlisted schools, and to the tremendous teachers impacting lives around the country.”

Chris Horridge, Headteacher at Our Lady’s said: ​​“We are honoured to be nominated for this prestigious award.

"The PTI has had a significant impact on supporting the development of teacher pedagogy and this has been recognised by Ofsted and our own internal monitoring and evaluation. Staff feel more confident in their delivery following training and subsequent enrichment opportunities that this facilitated.”

Christine Counsell, chair of the judging panel, said: “Our Lady’s RC Primary School impressed the Awards Panel for the many ways in which they extend and enthuse pupils not only through strong subject curricula, but through subject-based activities beyond the curriculum.

"Both pupil voice and teacher feedback showed a very strong engagement with such projects as Shakespeare theatre groups, the use of rich texts, the development of oracy and the integration of geography fieldwork.”