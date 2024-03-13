Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Council, in collaboration with its development partner Cityheart, has signed a franchise agreement with the international chain for a Hampton by Hilton branded 144-bedroom, 5,800 m2 hotel, as part of the £135 million redevelopment of the former shopping centre.

Designed by JM Architects, the hotel will be a six-storey building located off Market Street in Wigan’s town centre and will be managed and operated by Leaf Hospitality

The hotel bedrooms will be complemented by a gym on level one overlooking the new square with the main reception area and dining space on the ground floor.

What the Hampton by Hilton will look like

Each accommodation level will also have accessible rooms and secure parking will be available for guests. Leaf Hospitality anticipates employing more than 60 staff at the new hotel, providing a range of job opportunities for local residents.

The hotel is one of the most important elements brought forward under the Galleries redevelopment masterplan, helping to create the critical evening and weekend footfall required to bring new visitors back into the heart of the town centre.

The hotel will be located directly opposite the bus station entrance of New Market Street and is within 500 yards of both town centre train stations.

The announcement is the latest development for the multi-phase regeneration scheme since demolition work was concluded on time in February and main contractor Galliford Try was announced for phase one last week.

Coun David Molyneux, Leader of Wigan Council, said: “Following last week’s announcement of Galliford Try as our new development partner for the first phase of building work, it is really exciting to welcome Hilton to this multimillion pound redevelopment.

“This is a well-known and prestigious brand coming to Wigan. It demonstrates the confidence that investors, businesses and partners have with a new market hall, cinema, bowling alley, bars and restaurants, alongside the Hampton by Hilton, coming to our town centre.”

Graham Dodd, Managing Director Development, Hilton UK and Ireland, said: “Our partnership with Wigan Council marks an exciting new chapter, as part of Hilton’s growing presence in the North West.

"We were impressed by the Council and Cityheart’s vision to provide a thriving new retail, leisure, commercial and residential destination and are excited to be part of Wigan’s transformation.

"We look forward to welcoming guests to Hampton by Hilton and showcasing the town’s great potential to our global network.”

Warren Taylor, Chief Operating Officer of Cityheart said: “The introduction of a high-quality hotel for Wigan centre is a key part of the agreed masterplan and will be critical to the rejuvenation of the town by increasing and raising the standard of accommodation available. Hilton is one of the world’s most recognised hotel brands. Within its portfolio, Hampton by Hilton is a strong and well-respected brand and we are incredibly pleased to have secured it for Wigan as we look to create a vibrant and enticing town centre offering for visitors and local people alike.”

PP O’Connor is currently on site, making significant progress in preparing the cleared site for delivery of phase one, which includes the Hampton by Hilton hotel, a new market hall and food court.