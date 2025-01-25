Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A primary school on the outskirts of Wigan town centre is celebrating after receiving an across-the-board “outstanding” grade by inspectors.

Since last September, Ofsted no longer gives an overall effectiveness assessment.

But Woodfield Primary School on Wigan Lane has been given the highest possible rating in all categories which are quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership.

The school received an overall ‘outstanding’ classification when it was previously inspected in 2014 and has continued to impress.

Woodfield Primary School

Lead inspector Sheila Iwaskow and colleague Elaine Jackson said the school “provides its 211 pupils with “an excellent standard of education”.

“The school wants all pupils to be the very best they can be,” their report said. “They benefit from an ambitious curriculum and staff expertise. As a result, pupils achieve exceptionally well.

“The quality of the learning environment, both indoors and outside, is superb.”

It said the pupils take pride in the high-quality displays, which bring many aspects of their work to life.

The report went on: “Pupils are happy and their behaviour is exemplary. The deep level of mutual respect that they show to each other is evident during lessons and at playtimes.

“Pupils know that staff care about them. They understand that if they have any worries or concerns, staff are there to lend a listening ear and offer support.”

Children access a wide range of clubs and trips to broaden their awareness of the world around them, the report said. They make a highly significant contribution to decision-making within the school through their many leadership roles, such as school councillors, well-being ambassadors and play leaders.

“The school is relentless in its pursuit of excellence,” it continued. “This is evident in the quality of the curriculum.”

And the report added: “This ensures that staff are highly aware of how to build on pupils’ prior knowledge and what essential knowledge they will need for their future learning. Using the latest research, the school regularly reviews the curriculum to ensure that it is of high-quality content and relevant to pupils in the school.

“Pupils, including pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), read books that are closely matched to the sounds that they know.

“The school is swift to spot pupils who are falling behind with the intended curriculum. Targeted support is put in place to help these pupils catch up with their peers.

"Older pupils love to read. They talk confidently about their favourite authors and the different types of books that they like to read.”