Wigan primary school pupils celebrate Chinese New Year

Pupils at a Wigan primary school have been celebrating Chinese New Year.
By Sian Jones
Published 15th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
In a vibrant celebration of cultural diversity, children and staff at Nicol Mere Primary School marked the arrival of the Chinese New Year, ushering in the Year of the Dragon with gusto and enthusiasm.

Under the guidance of teachers, the school orchestrated a memorable outing to the renowned THE Chinese Buffet, also known as TCB Dining in St. Helens, immersing students and staff alike in an authentic culinary and cultural experience.

For many children, it was their first time trying Chinese food.

Pupils at Nicol Mere at TCB in St HelensPupils at Nicol Mere at TCB in St Helens
Pupils at Nicol Mere at TCB in St Helens

From savoury dumplings to aromatic stir-fries, the array of dishes tantalized the taste buds and provided a delightful exploration of flavours.

The atmosphere resonated with the energy of a traditional New Year festival.

Vibrant decorations adorned the space, transporting attendees to the heart of China's rich cultural heritage.

With eager enthusiasm, the children eagerly sampled various Chinese delicacies, bravely venturing into uncharted culinary territory.

Each bite was met with exclamations of delight and surprise as they discovered new flavours and textures, broadening their gastronomic horizons.

Adding to the festivities, the head chef, dressed in the 'God of Money' garb, bestowed upon each child a coveted 'Red Pack' by Chinese tradition, symbolising generosity, prosperity, good luck, and social harmony.

A highlight of the day was the presence of a team of charming robots diligently serving guests and eliciting giggles of delight from pupils.

Their futuristic allure added a modern twist to the traditional celebration, captivating the imaginations of all who beheld them.

Reflecting on the event, students and teachers expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to partake in such a memorable cultural exchange.

For many, it was a transformative experience, fostering a deeper appreciation for diversity and unity within the global community.

As the festivities drew close, hearts and bellies full, Nicol Mere Primary School bid farewell to newfound friendships and cherished memories.

With hopes high and spirits lifted, they eagerly anticipate the adventures that await in the year ahead, guided by the Chinese New Year's timeless wisdom and enduring nature.

In celebrating culture, tradition, and togetherness, the school exemplifies the boundless possibilities that arise when we embrace diversity with open hearts and minds.

