Wigan primary school receive responses from letters to PM
Year 5 pupils at St Paul’s C of E Primary School, of Goose Green, Wigan, recently wrote to the Prime Minister about their concerns on racial injustice following the summer unrest.
They received a response from the correspondence officer at 10 Downing Street, on behalf of the Prime Minister.
Addressing the Pupils of Year 5, the letter wrote: “I am writing on behalf of the Prime Minister to thank you for your excellent letters about racial injustice.
“It was very good of you to get in touch, and for taking the time and trouble to share your thoughts on this important matter.
“As the Home Office is the part of the Government responsible for the matters you raise, I have sent your letters to them so that they are made aware of your views.”
The pupils also wrote to their local MP, Josh Simons, who is the MP for Makerfield. They all individual responses from Simons alongside their letter from a correspondence officer at 10 Downing Street