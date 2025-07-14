A Wigan school is to be treated to a completely new home.

Galliford Try, the principal developer on the town centre Galleries/Fettlers project has been appointed to deliver the new £15.6m RL Hughes Primary in Ashton, marking another major success through the Department for Education’s (DfE) S21 Framework.

The new building will provide 420 pupil places and feature single-storey, 2,250m sq premises, located on the existing school field.

Headteacher Monica Middlehurst said: “I am delighted our school is about to undergo a full rebuild as part of the DfE’s Schools Rebuilding programme.

The existing RL Hughes Primary School buildings. Artist's impressions of the replacement premises have yet to be drawn up

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity that will transform not only our learning environment but also the wider community we serve.

“This development marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter. The new building will provide state-of-the-art facilities that are purpose built to support modern teaching and learning.

“From flexible classroom spaces to improved outdoor nature-based areas, every detail has been designed with the children’s education and wellbeing at heart.

“We are especially thrilled about the opportunities this rebuild will bring, not just for our pupils, but for families and the local community.

“We are incredibly proud of the history and spirit of our school, and this rebuild ensures we can carry that legacy forward with pride.

“We look forward to keeping everyone updated as the project progresses, and we can’t wait to open the doors of our new school to a new generation of learners.”

Coun Dane Anderton, portfolio holder for children and families, said: “We welcome the appointment of Galliford Try to deliver this exciting transformation of RL Hughes Primary School and can’t wait to see these plans brought to life, creating a modern, flexible and welcoming learning environment in which our children can truly flourish.”

The modern design prioritises direct external access for all classrooms, encouraging outdoor learning and interaction with nature.

The project will also include new sports pitches and car parking.

The Galliford Try team says it has worked closely with the school to refine the footprint of the building, significantly increasing the available external play space for early years pupils, through an innovative early engagement process, which has proved invaluable in ensuring the school's vision could be fully realised.

Following the success of its work at St Anne's Primary, Standish Lower Ground, the company says it will continue its innovative use of modern methods of construction (MMC), using precast concrete elements for RL Hughes, “ensuring both quality and efficiency in delivery.”

Darren Parker, managing director for Building North West business, said: "We are delighted to have been selected to deliver the RL Hughes Primary School, further building on our strong track record throughout the North West, utilising MMC for educational settings.”

The firm’s education director Claire Jackson added: “This project is not just about creating a high-quality, sustainable learning environment, it’s also about listening to the needs of the school and community and delivering a design using our Optimum School principles that truly works for them.

"We look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to bring this vision to life."

Work is scheduled to begin in February and take a year to build the new school. Once finished and the pupils have moved over, the current premises will be razed to make up for the open space lost to the new buildings.